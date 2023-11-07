Jets and NFL fans have taken to social media to express their desire to see Zach Wilson benched after a horrible start vs the Chargers

After three straight victories, the New York Jets saw their streak end Monday night, as they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers at home, 27-6. If you did not see the game, you still probably have a good idea why New York lost. Although the defeat can't be entirely and solely pinned on Zach Wilson, it's still difficult to defend him after his performance versus Los Angeles.

Wilson completed just 33 of his 49 throws for 263 yards. He did not find anyone for a touchdown and was not intercepted, but he looked like a deer in the headlights still in the pocket, as evidenced by the fact that he got sacked a total of eight times for a loss of 57 yards.

The Jets' offense is often in a state of disarray more often than not with Wilson running the show from under center this season, and fans are growing tired of him each passing week.

Jets, football fans go hard on Zach Wilson over Week 9 performance

“Tim Boyle must be blind or have broken hands or something for Zach Wilson to keep him on the bench,” said X user @daverichard.

“Rob Saleh has got to put his pride to the side and bench Zach Wilson…Tim Boyle can’t possibly be any worse . This defense don’t deserve this,” shared @theTNShow.

Here's another X user calling for the Jets to send Wilson back to the bench: “Yo Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh… Seen enough of Zach Wilson yet?? Bench his sorry a**!!! That's his 8th fumble in 5 games. He is God awful!!! 6 points against the sorry ass Chargers defense?? Is the offense “still close?” Are you f*****g kidding me!!! 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️💩💩🗑🗑”

“Why not bench Zach Wilson? Two years and the offense don’t move at all with him?” chimed in @Hooba__

With Aaron Rodgers still not healthy enough to suit up, the Jets currently have two options at quarterback in Wilson and Tim Boyle. It will be interesting to monitor how the QB landscape in New York shapes up in the coming days before Week 10 when the Jets take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.