Zach Wilson and the Jets offense struggled in their Week 9 loss to the Chargers but the QB said after the game he is better than before.

The New York Jets wasted a stellar defensive performance on Monday Night Football in Week 9 because Zach Wilson and the offense couldn’t move the ball, and the team lost to the Los Angeles Chargers 27-6. Despite the monumental struggles, the Jets QB insists he’s better than ever, and it’s frustrating that it’s not showing on the field.

“I feel like I'm a different player,” Wilson insisted after the putrid offensive performance, per ESPN. “I feel like I'm in the best position I've ever felt, mentally, my understanding of the game. I feel ready to be out there and be competing, and so that's so frustrating, just not getting things done. It's frustrating and it starts with me finding a way.”

Wilson was 33-of-49 for 264 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Much of that came late, too, after the game was basically over. The Jets defense held the Chargers to just 191 total yards.

Zach Wilson is bad right now

While Wilson insists he is not the same player head coach Robert Saleh benched (twice) last season, the results simply don’t support that. Since taking over for the injured Aaron Rodgers four plays into the 2023 season, Wilson and the Jets are 4-4. However, the offense only has eight touchdown drives this year, and four of them were splash, one-play drives.

Wilson is 30th in completion percentage (59.9%), 24th in passing yards (1,600), 30th in passing touchdowns (five), and 31st in QBR (32.3). That’s just not good enough to win consistently in the NFL, even with a superb defense.

The Jets have a tough slate coming up, with games at the Las Vegas Raiders, at the Buffalo Bills, and home against the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday coming up.

Wilson and the Jets offense needs to get better and keep the team afloat until Rodgers can get back, which may actually happen much sooner than anyone thought. After the Jets Week 9 loss to the Chargers cameras picked up the injured QB telling LA safety Derwin James he could return in “a few weeks.”