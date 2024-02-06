How much longer will Zach Wilson be a Jet?

The New York Jets have themselves another Zach Wilson problem. After three straight miserable seasons, the Jets are ready to trade Wilson, but NFL talent evaluators don’t believe there’s much of a market for the 24-year-old quarterback.

Since there’s no way the Jets want to cut the No. 2 pick from the 2021 NFL Draft and take an $11 million hit against the salary cap, they’re looking for a trade partner. And ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported that won’t be easy after discussing the topic with people within the League.

One assistant coach told Cimini, “I’d give up a two-week stay at a Best Western (to acquire Wilson). I’m not a fan.”

Yeesh.

An NFL scout said the Jets could unload Wilson for a seventh-round draft pick. A personnel executive said perhaps New York get a fifth- or sixth-round pick in return.

LEGEND…. at a Jazz game last night #Jets QB Zach Wilson signed a ball and then threw a DIME ACROSS the arena, fans went WILD. They love Zach in Utah 👏👏👏

pic.twitter.com/MDmzu9lBMH — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 2, 2024

That’s not a pretty outlook for the Jets. But it’s better than outright cutting him and getting crushed with that massive cap charge. No quarterback that’s been drafted in the Top-10 since 2012 has been cut outside of Robert Griffin III.

Trading Wilson would help New York save face and half of the salary cap charge as opposed to cutting him.

No matter what, Wilson’s days with the Jets are coming to a close. He failed miserably his first two seasons in the League and expected to sit and watch Aaron Rodgers do his thing in 2023. But Rodgers went down with a season-ending torn Achilles in Week 1 and Wilson was right back in there as New York’s QB 1. That is until ineffective play led to him being benched in favor of journeyman Tim Boyle.

Amid a souring relationship with Rodgers, Wilson returned to the lineup for two games before sustaining a concussion. Trevor Siemian started the final three games for the Jets.

“The only trade value for him is his arm talent, meaning he can make all the throws,” an NFL assistant told ESPN. “But the biggest thing, he has to become more mature and be consistent in everything, especially his decision making. There were flashes this year, but obviously not enough.”

Cimini surmised that the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles could be fits for Wilson to be the backup quarterback.