The Los Angeles Chargers are being linked to a surprising head coaching candidate amid the recent Jim Harbaugh and Bill Belichick rumors.

Who will the next coach of the Los Angeles Chargers be? Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh, who's currently focused on leading the Wolverines in the national championship game, has been linked to the position. However, another candidate has reportedly emerged, per Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The ESPN article states that Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson “is expected to be a prime candidate” as well. Johnson played in college at North Carolina and has since worked in various coaching roles at the college and NFL levels. He's worked his way up with the Lions and now seems to be a head coaching candidate for open roles around the league.

The Chargers' recent firing of Brandon Staley has led to a number of notable names being mentioned as replacements. In addition to Jim Harbaugh, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been discussed as a possibility. Johnson obviously isn't as big of a name but he could be a legitimate option.

After all, there are no guarantees as to what the future holds for Harbaugh and Belichick. The Chargers may prefer to go with someone like Johnson, who could gain experience with the team.

Chargers' future amid coaching search

The Chargers will enter Week 18 with a 5-11 record. However, LA is better than their record indicates. Quarterback Justin Herbert suffered an injury and the mid-season firing of Staley added uncertainty. The team should be able to rebound in 2024, the only question is whether or not they will emerge as a playoff contender.

Hiring the right coach will be of the utmost importance for the Chargers. Staley had some good moments with the franchise but in the end, the fit just did not quite go according to plan. Whether his replacement ends up being Harbaugh, Belichick, Johnson, or someone else, LA will certainly take their time before making a final decision.