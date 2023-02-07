Kyle Shanahan recently stated that he doesn’t see a scenario where Jimmy Garoppolo would return to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason. A Garoppolo return was always in doubt amid the presences of Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. However, a report from The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami said that Garoppolo and Shanahan’s relationship had “gone a bit south” prior to the 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kawakami added that Jimmy Garoppolo and Kyle Shanahan were never especially close. The odds of a Garoppolo-49ers reunion are slim to none. Brock Purdy, who displayed promise this season, is expected to challenge Lance for the role of QB1 once he returns from injury. It should be noted that Purdy is expected to miss a significant amount of time due to injury.

As for Jimmy Garoppolo, it is unclear what the future holds. Teams such as the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders profile as potential fits for the veteran QB. Possible suitors understand that Jimmy G isn’t the kind of player who can completely change the dynamic of a franchise. He’s a steady option who is capable of making a big play every once in a while.

A team like the Jets, who featured a strong defense but dealt with quarterback woes, would benefit from a player like Garoppolo.

Garoppolo returned to San Francisco as a backup but ultimately regained the starting role following Trey Lance’s early season injury this past year. Garoppolo later suffered an injury of his own which led to Purdy getting handed the reigns.

It will be intriguing to see if Jimmy Garoppolo is offered a starting gig from a team during the offseason.