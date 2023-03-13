The NFL’s free agency window has just opened, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport thinks that longtime San Francisco 49er Jimmy Garoppolo could be headed to the Las Vegas Raiders.

When asked which teams might be interested in Jimmy G on NFL Now on Monday, Rapoport explained that the Raiders could make the most sense for the veteran quarterback.

“I would expect him to see significant interest from the Las Vegas Raiders. They are expected to pursue Jimmy Garoppolo as potentially their next starting quarterback, and this really should not be a surprise,” Rapoport said.

“There’s a lot of familiar faces in the Las Vegas Raiders, including of course Josh McDaniels, his old coach with the New England Patriots. As of right now, they do not have a starting quarterback. Jarrett Stidham is someone who came in and played some games last year and there’s certainly sill some interest in him, but Garoppolo makes a lot of sense.”

Garoppolo was Tom Brady’s backup with the New England Patriots before being traded to San Francisco for a second-round pick at the 2018 NFL Draft; he worked with then-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach McDaniels while with the team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The organization were recently reportedly looking at Jimmy G as a backup option if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t work out, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

“If you’re Jimmy G, you have a couple of options here, one of those potentially could be the New York Jets, although they are waiting for Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said.

“I don’t know how long everyone is going to continue to wait for that, but if you’re the Raiders, you seen an opening, you see Jimmy Garoppolo out there, this one makes a lot of sense.”

It will be intriguing to see if veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo will replace Derek Carr as the starting quarterback of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023.