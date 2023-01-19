Josh McDaniels underwent a fairly unsuccessful first season as the Las Vegas Raiders head coach in 2022, but there’s a chance he may not have ever made it to the Raiders had some things gone different back in 2018. McDaniels was set to take the Indianapolis Colts head-coaching gig, but ended up leaving the Colts at the altar, and forcing them to go with Frank Reich rather than McDaniels.

McDaniels stayed in his current role with the New England Patriots as their offensive coordinator for three more seasons, before taking the Raiders job last offseason. Details surrounding McDaniels’ decision to spurn the Colts have been few and far between, but it looks like rumors are surfacing that suggest McDaniels’ wife was not a fan of Colts owner Jim Irsay, and made him reject their offer to stick with the Patriots.

Via Dan Dakich:

“My sources inside the Colts GREAT. Got this today. ‘McDaniels’ wife made him pull the plug after having Irsay in their home in Massachusetts & observing his odd behavior. Behavior that included being in the McDaniels’ family bathroom for a very long & awkward period of time.'”

This is certainly an interesting rumor, and who knows whether or not it is really true or not. Many folks figured the Patriots simply gave McDaniels an offer he couldn’t refuse, which was presumed to be an inside-track at becoming New England’s next head coach once Bill Belichick retired, but as we all know now, that never happened.

There have been crazier things that have happened in the NFL before, so while it may not be totally likely, there’s a chance that this story has some truth to it. Either way, Josh McDaniels likely doesn’t care much about the Colts right now, and will be focused on doing what he can to get the Raiders back into the playoffs in the 2023 season.