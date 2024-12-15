It's been another rough season for the Cleveland Browns, as the team has struggled to a 3-10 record so far. With four games left on the slate, including Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at home, the Browns will try and finish their season strong. Regardless of what happens the rest of the season, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam will keep the current duo of GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski in place according to a report from the Athletic's Dianna Russini Saturday.

“Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry aren’t going anywhere,” stated Russini in her column on Saturday. “After Browns owner Jimmy Haslam publicly expressed his support for both the head coach and GM in a conversation with ESPN, it’s clear the organization is standing by their leadership despite a disappointing 3-10 record this season.”

Since Haslam bought the team in 2012, he has cycled through multiple different regimes, including seven different head coaches. The duo of Stefanski and Berry have been in charge of the team since 2020. They helped lead the team to the playoffs twice (in 2020 and 2023), and the loss of starting quarterback Deshaun Watson plus other key contributors due to injury has helped in part to their current record. As the focus now moves to 2025 and beyond, the top question for Berry and Stefanski has to be this: who will be their quarterback moving forward? The answer to that question will directly connect to the success of the franchise in the years to come.

Can Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry turn Browns around?

After the massive trade and extension for Watson, it was thought that the team's quarterback troubles were over. Watson did miss the entire 2021 season due to sexual assault allegations, but before that he was a star for the Houston Texans. Unfortunately, that trade has blown up in the faces of Berry, Stefanski and Haslam. Watson's five-year, $230 million contract he signed with the Browns post-trade was fully guaranteed, and it's safe to say he has not lived up to the hype.

Veteran Jameis Winston has provided a spark since taking over the starting quarterback role, and he could be brought back next season. He still has a penchant for turnovers, but he's galvanized the offense and helped receivers Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman improve as well. Whether the Browns take a quarterback in next year's draft or opt for another season of Winston starting, the former top overall pick would likely be welcomed back in Cleveland due to his performance this season.

Next year's quarterback draft class is led by Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward. There are a few more intriguing names as well, but they might not be ready to start Week 1 for Cleveland. In any case, it will be refreshing for the Browns to have continuity. Will that lead to success for the franchise once more?