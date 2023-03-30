Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

What is happening with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson? With free agency a couple of weeks in, nobody knows. Every day there are new updates on the situation, and there might not be any closure anytime soon. Will the Ravens trade him? Or will Lamar stick around for the franchise he’s played his entire NFL career with?

It’s a very fluid situation, and the Lamar Jackson buzz got another update, according to Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN.

‘But the issue so far in contract talks, I am told, is that Jackson is insisting on getting more fully guaranteed money than the $230 million Deshaun Watson got in his deal with the Browns. After my conversations in Phoenix, I no longer believe Jackson was insisting that his deal be fully guaranteed — just that the guaranteed portion of it be larger than Watson’s. But I also get the sense from my sources that Jackson is irked by some of the Ravens’ negotiating tactics, including some of the specific language in their offers last year, and that he’s eager to see what other teams have to offer. It’s entirely possible there’s a deal out there that he would accept from another team that he wouldn’t accept if the Ravens offered it right now.’

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns giving Deshaun Watson $230 million last offseason has made things complicated for Lamar and the Ravens.

T‌ruth be told, it sure looks like Jackson has issues with how things have played out over the past couple of years with the Ravens and contract discussions. They then placed the non-exclusive tag on him, meaning they can match any deal, but a team would need to trade draft picks to acquire Jackson, making it that much more complicated.

Nobody has made any offers as of yet, and it remains to be seen where Lamar Jackson will be playing in 2023 and beyond.