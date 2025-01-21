Earlier this week, the Chicago Bears took a step into the future by hiring former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to be the franchise's next head coach. The hope is that Johnson will be able to help unlock some of the aspects of former number one overall pick Caleb Williams' game that led him to become one of the most highly touted prospects in recent NFL Draft history.

Now, it appears that Johnson is hoping to bring some of his former coaching counterparts along with him to Chicago, per NFL insider Carmen Vitali of FOX Sports on the CHGO Bears podcast (via @Bears1Tex on X).

“We've already seen that Hank Fraley is potentially going to come with Ben Johnson–the offensive line coach,” said Vitali. “He can be the offensive coordinator with Ben Johnson calling plays. I adore that thought, and I think that's a foregone conclusion in Detroit, is that Hank is going to go with Ben. At least that's what people up there are expecting, according to what they've told me.”

Fraley was the architect of arguably the best offensive line in the NFL this year for the Lions, and certainly could bring some of his expertise to a Bears squad that struggled in that department throughout much of 2024.

How much will Ben Johnson help the Bears?

Ben Johnson was arguably the hottest name on the coaching market, having generated head coaching interest from other teams as far back as the 2023 offseason due to his success with the Lions.

Detroit's excellent season came to a screeching halt on Saturday against the Washington Commanders, as Johnson's unit turned the ball over five times and also had some unfortunate trick plays backfire, including most notably an interception thrown by wide receiver Jameson Williams.

Still, that doesn't take away from the dominance that Detroit's offense showcased throughout the year, dominance that Bears fans hope will carry over to the Windy City when next season gets underway.

With their coach and possibly some assistants already assembled, the Bears will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which will take place in April from Green Bay.