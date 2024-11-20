The New York Jets may already be looking ahead to next year with how this season panned out, and one of the decisions they have to make is who will be the head coach of the future. After firing Robert Saleh, Jeff Ulbrich has stepped in as the interim head coach. The Jets could consider making him the permanent coach, but they'll also have other options on the table.

One person that they could consider is Rex Ryan, according to PFT's Mike Florio.

“But there’s a belief among some who know how Woody operates that, given the current state of the team, he might decide to try to recapture a little of the (almost) glory days, when Rex got the Jets within sniffing distance of a Super Bowl,” Florio wrote. “It’s not just crazy spitballing.

“First, who else would take the job? No one with options will opt to work for Woody. For Rex, who has been there and done that and might want to go there and do that again, there’s no one else clamoring to hire him to be a head coach. It’s a perfect fit.

Second, Rex did well with the Jets. Far better than his successors. None of the coaches hired since Rex was fired have even made it to the playoffs.”

Ryan had success with the Jets in his first two seasons as head coach, making it to the AFC Championship both times but losing. After a few bad seasons, Ryan moved on, but there's no doubt that he's had the most success out of the other coaches who were hired after him.

Could the Jets consider Rex Ryan?

Rex Ryan hasn't coached in years, and the Jets may be looking for someone who is currently holding a position in the league. They could also look at someone like Bill Belichick, who hasn't coached since last year but should be considered due to his resume.

If the Jets want to turn their team around, getting the right coach would be ideal, instead of trying to live in the past and hiring someone that they're familiar with. Ryan seems to be enjoying working for ESPN as an analyst, and over the years, teams haven't considered him as a coaching candidate.

Not only do the Jets need to worry about what they're going to do at the coaching position, but also what the future holds for Aaron Rodgers. As he continues to get older and has an option on his contract next season worth $35 million, the question is will they move on from him or continue to ride with him until the wheels fall off?