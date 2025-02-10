The New York Giants retained Brian Daboll and his coaching staff after a brutal 2024 season. Everything else is up in the air, especially the quarterback. Daniel Jones was cut during the season and Matthew Stafford has been connected to the Giants amid the rumored end of his Rams run. Daboll hired Chad Hall to be his assistant quarterbacks coach and that could point to their desired target this offseason.

“Giants are hiring former Jaguars and Bills WR coach Chad Hall as their assistant quarterbacks coach, per source,” Adam Schefter reported. “Hall now reunites with his former Bills colleagues, HC Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen, in New York. Hall also is the brother-in-law of current Rams QB Matthew Stafford.”

Before becoming a coach, Hall spent four years with four different teams as a wide receiver. In 24 games, he made 16 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns. He surfaced with the Bills as an offensive assistant in 2017 and was there through 2022, ending as the wide receivers coach. After two years in Jacksonville, he is now with the Giants.

Hall is also the brother of Kelly Stafford, Matthew's wife. The connection would be obvious no matter what his title was, but a former wide receiver as an assistant quarterbacks coach got fan's radars buzzing.

The Giants should get Matthew Stafford this offseason

As usual, quarterback is the position to watch this offseason across the NFL. The Giants are far from the only team who will be looking for a quarterback before training camp opens. Their roommates, the New York Jets, won't be bringing Aaron Rodgers back. The Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns, Tennessee Titans, and the New Orleans Saints could all be in on Stafford.

While the Giants have been a disaster at quarterback for a decade, they have the opportunity to get a solid veteran in the room. Stafford was excellent down the stretch with the Rams this season but would be going to a much worse team by picking the Giants. New York fans, however, are excited about the idea of bringing Stafford in.

The Giants might have to trade for Stafford, but it is a deal they should be willing to make. If the Rams ask for the third-overall pick, Joe Schoen will hang up. But any other pick in the 2025 draft is worth getting a great quarterback in the building. If Stafford ends up on the Giants, you can thank Chad Hall.