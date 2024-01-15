It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have put together a lengthy list of disappointing postseason defeats over the past few seasons, and that list had another game added to it on Sunday when the Cowboys suffered a 48-32 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. After the loss, all eyes were on head coach Mike McCarthy, who could end up getting fired as a result of this game.

McCarthy has now been coaching the Cowboys for four seasons, and every year, it seems like there are rumors swirling around him regarding his future as the team's leader. With this loss to the Packers, McCarthy's seat has never been hotter, and his future with the team is reportedly up in the air as a result of this crushing defeat.

RECOMMENDED
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson had revenge on his mind
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson drops epic Cowboys truth bomb after advancing to Divisional Round

Alex House ·

Packers Jordan Love and Matt LaFleur amid NFL Playoffs win over Cowboys
Matt LaFleur, Packers celebrate becoming first 7th seed to win a playoff game ever

Jay Postrado ·

ESPN personality Robert Griffin III (in a suit, not a football uniform) in middle of image. On the left of the image, image of Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and a red X through him. On the right of the image, image of Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders and a green check across his image to signal approval of him.
Cowboys: Robert Griffin III wants Mike McCarthy fired, Deion Sanders hired for Dallas

Jimmy Wright ·

The Cowboys have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but they only have one win to show for it. This season was supposed to be different, as Dallas dominated for much of the regular season, and they even won the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, it was more of the same, as the Cowboys were dominated by a Packers team that barely snuck into the playoffs as the seven seed in the NFC.

Dallas' playoff struggles pre-date Mike McCarthy's time with the team, but he simply may not be the guy who can help this squad find their way over the hump. Getting massacred by his former team with what was supposed to be his best squad during his time in Dallas was not a good look, and as a result, it looks like Jerry Jones and company have a massive decision to make on his future as the Cowboys head coach.