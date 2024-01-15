With another crushing playoff defeat in the books, the Cowboys and considering Mike McCarthy's future with the team.

It's no secret that the Dallas Cowboys have put together a lengthy list of disappointing postseason defeats over the past few seasons, and that list had another game added to it on Sunday when the Cowboys suffered a 48-32 defeat at the hands of the Green Bay Packers. After the loss, all eyes were on head coach Mike McCarthy, who could end up getting fired as a result of this game.

McCarthy has now been coaching the Cowboys for four seasons, and every year, it seems like there are rumors swirling around him regarding his future as the team's leader. With this loss to the Packers, McCarthy's seat has never been hotter, and his future with the team is reportedly up in the air as a result of this crushing defeat.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys have a decision to make regarding head coach Mike McCarthy, whose job status is now up in the air following the disastrous loss last night. pic.twitter.com/AcldXlaYrN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024

The Cowboys have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons, but they only have one win to show for it. This season was supposed to be different, as Dallas dominated for much of the regular season, and they even won the NFC East over the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, it was more of the same, as the Cowboys were dominated by a Packers team that barely snuck into the playoffs as the seven seed in the NFC.

Dallas' playoff struggles pre-date Mike McCarthy's time with the team, but he simply may not be the guy who can help this squad find their way over the hump. Getting massacred by his former team with what was supposed to be his best squad during his time in Dallas was not a good look, and as a result, it looks like Jerry Jones and company have a massive decision to make on his future as the Cowboys head coach.