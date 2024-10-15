The New York Jets made a big move on Tuesday morning, shaking up their roster by trading for Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams. The move comes in response to the Jets falling 23-20 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 to fall to 2-4 on the season.

Shortly after the news was announced, Jets owner Woody Johnson spoke to the media about the trade and emphasized that New York couldn't afford to remain complacent after their disappointing start, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“Status quo is killer,” Johnson said, per Rapoport. “You have to go with your instinct and build a culture.”

Johnson also said that he was encouraged by last night's game despite the loss and that the addition of Adams would “open things up”. His chemistry with Aaron Rodgers will certainly be a big boost for the Jets' passing game that has struggled to find reliable weapons outside of Garrett Wilson.

Adams has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out of the Raiders' last three games, but the Jets are hopeful that he can make his debut with the team on Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. For the season, Adams has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown.

Jets offense still flawed, but more explosive with Davante Adams

Despite losing to the Bills on Monday night, there were still plenty of encouraging signs for a Jets offense that had been stuck in the mud at times this season. With passing game coordinator Todd Downing calling the plays instead of offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, the Jets displayed more balance with the run game and decisiveness in the passing game.

On the ground, the Jets ran for 121 yards on 21 carries. Breece Hall was extremely efficient (18 carries, 113 yards), posting his first 100-yard game of the season. Rodgers was sharp in the passing game, playing on time and delivering the ball accurately all night long.

The addition of Adams gives Rodgers more weapons, but it doesn't fix the weakness of this offense. The Jets' offensive line has been very inconsistent this season, and Rodgers has been hit far too many times for this passing game to remain viable. The line has struggled in the running game at times this season as well, and even though they improved in that area on Monday night, it's still an area of concern for the team.

Despite their flaws, opposing secondaries are going to have headaches game planning for a wide receiver room that includes Adams and Wilson. The two stars immediately form one of the most talented duos in the NFL, and the two should take pressure and attention off of each other and allow them to thrive in one-on-one matchups.