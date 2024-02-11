Looks like Bill Belichick is ready to be patient...

The Atlanta Falcons recently turned down the opportunity to hire arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, but it doesn't sound like Bill Belichick harbors any hard feelings toward his former potential employer.

Faced with his first job search in two decades and willing to be patient and find the right fit, Belichick does not appear to feel any ill will towards the Falcons for not hiring him, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“Belichick was interested in the Atlanta Falcons job but wasn't necessarily crestfallen that it didn't happen,” Fowler said.

Apparently, as the ESPN report explained, Atlanta faced several challenging situations and variables that they needed to deal with this offseason in addition to finding the right person to take over the head coaching role. Each of these decisions likely played a role in the team's decision-making process to fill the head coaching vacancy.

First, Atlanta needed to decide whether or not they were going to retain general manager Terry Fontenot. They also needed to figure out how closely chief executive officer Rich McKay would be involved in the franchise’s football operations.

Ultimately, as they began their search for the team’s next head coach, they decided that Raheem Morris was the best fit. Belichick is an all-time great head coach, and if Morris's tenure in Atlanta does not work out well, there will certainly be second-guessing of the team's decision to pass on the opportunity to hire the former New England Patriots head coach.

Bill Belichick is continuing to be patient and wait for the right opportunity. It appears that, while Belichick desires some level of control over the decision-making process, he is not trying to have the level of control that he had during the second half of his Patriots tenure. This may be a good thing, as while Belichick's ability and resume as a head coach is indisputable, his track record as a general manager is much more spotty.