Robert Kraft had to defend the Patriots' spending.

The New England Patriots have developed a reputation for being thrifty when it comes to their spending. With Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft running the show in recent years, they have seen a lot of success despite not shedding much cash. Now, a new era has arrived for the team as Jerod Mayo tries to figure out the pieces inside his system which still currently has Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The current Patriots head coach could follow Bill Belichick's route of not spending too much. Robert Kraft greatly valued how the architect of the dynasty ran the team, albeit he does not think that he was stingy at all, via Phil Perry of NBC Sports.

“I know there’s a perception that we have held back on spending. Let me just say, for our fans, that’s just not true. Look, we were blessed to have a coach in our system who was a great coach and also understood value. He ran a tight ship,” Kraft said about Belichick.

Kraft dispels the Patriots' spending habits

With big names like Tom Brady, Danny Amendola, and Rob Gronkowski among others joining the Patriots, Kraft felt like the roster was enough to contend.

“They say we've been low spenders in the last 10 years. That might be true but we had a pretty good record. And we won three Super Bowls. But, our coaches have always had the ability to spend at whatever level they wanted,” the Patriots owner declared.

Kraft then stressed how Belichick just knew the concept of value too well which may have given off the perception. He outlined that they were always supportive of the moves the Patriots pulled off and backed them up financially.

“They’ve been able to get whatever they want. If cash spending became an issue for our family, and we couldn’t do it, then I would sell the team. Winning football games, after my family, is the most important thing in my life,” he concluded.

Jerod Mayo will have the same backing from the Patriots owner in the coming seasons. Hopefully, they can develop players with a sufficient amount of cash necessary to contend for Super Bowls once again.