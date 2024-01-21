Despite end of season slump and buzz surrounding a potential firing, Nick Sirianni is likely to keep his job with the Eagles

The end-of-season slump endured by the Philadelphia Eagles has put head coach Nick Sirianni under significant pressure. However, despite losing five of their last six regular season games and then getting pounded out of the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it appears that the team's embattled leader will hang on to his position and remain the head coach in the 2024 season.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: The #Eagles are likely going to have Nick Sirianni stay as their HC for their upcoming season, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/48ABRsW9eo pic.twitter.com/zIGqPeNDcJ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2024

Sirianni and the Eagles were the dominant team in the NFC in 2022, and they got off to a 10-1 start this season. However, after they survived a 37-34 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles lost the mojo that had allowed them to rise to the top of the conference.

Sirianni has not appeared to have many answers at this point as to why his team went into such a significant slump at the worst point in the season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a finger injury that impacted his ability to throw the ball and the defense lost much of its traction.

Neither Sirianni nor his assistant coaches was able to figure out an alternate game plan that would have allowed the Eagles to come out of their slump.

At one point, Nick Sirianni turned the defense over to Matt Patricia, but the former Patriots defensive coordinator and Detroit Lions head coach was unable to help the Philadelphia defense stop the bleeding. The Eagles gave up 32 points or more in four of their late-season losses.

The veteran Eagles may have a different look in 2024 if some of their older players move on or retire, but a return to health of Hurts should provide Sirianni with an excellent chance of the Eagles returning to form.