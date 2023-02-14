The Aaron Rodgers rumor mill just keeps churning out spicy information on the future of the Green Bay Packers quarterback.

Rodgers has yet to make a decision on his future, even recently announcing that he’s going on a darkness retreat as he considers all his options–be it returning to the Packers, asking for a trade or officially retiring.

Now as the NFL world awaits his decision, it has been revealed that several teams are interested in acquiring him should he ask out of Green Bay, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Jets, who have been linked with Rodgers in recent weeks, have been mentioned again as a major suitor, though they won’t be alone in the pursuit of the veteran QB if the Packers make him available.

“Many teams including the Jets have Aaron Rodgers as their top choice if he’s available,” Rapoport said on The Pat McAfee Show.

Aaron Rodgers had a rather disappointing 2022 season with the Packers. The team lacked the weapons to fully utilize his abilities, though it was also clear his performance declined in the past campaign.

Despite that, though, there have been moments when Rodgers showed he still got it. The Packers almost made it to the postseason as well and would have reached it had it not for their Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions. With that said, it is safe to say Rodgers still has some gas left in his tank for a potential final Super Bowl bid.

Should Rodgers decide to return but leave the Packers, at least he would have plenty of options to choose from.