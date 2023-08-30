The Jonathan Taylor trade talks between the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins now seemed doomed from the start after the latest NFL rumors surfaced that the Colts were demanding 23-year-old star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and picks in order to get a Taylor deal done.

“Can confirm through Dolphins person, as reported by Indy media, that Colts made wild requests from Miami, including Waddle & more,” the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted Wednesday, 18 hours after a Jonathan Taylor to the Dolphins trade fell through. “As we noted last week, Dolphins discussed multiple trade scenario packages including picks AND players with Indy … Fins would have done deal on THEIR TERMS. Indy wanted sky and moon.”

The gall of the Colts asking for one of the best and most exciting young receivers in the league plus more for a running back that the franchise doesn’t value enough to give even a market-value contract extension is patently absurd.

While Taylor is a great back, Jaylen Waddle has 179 catches, 2,371 yards, and 14 receiving (and one rushing) touchdowns in just two NFL seasons. The former Alabama standout also led the league in yards per reception last year, with 18.1 yards per grab.

Jackson made an apt cross-sport comparison on Twitter Wednesday as well, comparing the Colts asking for way too much with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers doing the same with the Miami Heat for Damien Lillard. He concludes that both franchises are negotiating like this because they think a team will wildly overpay at some point and/or they don’t truly want to trade their players right now despite the stars’ trade requests.