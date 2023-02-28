Jordan Love has patiently waited for his opportunity to be the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. With Aaron Rodgers’ future up in the air, Love’s opportunity with the Packers could come as early as next season.

Green Bay is still waiting on Rodgers to make his 2023 decision. Whether he is under center for the Packers next season is still up in the air. But if Green Bay is forced into starting Love, they seem much more prepared to do so than they had in years past, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

“And where they were worried about Love’s development a year ago, they’re not seeing a guy capable of starting – at the very least – with considerable upside,” Breer said about the Packers.

Aaron Rodgers has been the Packers’ starting quarterback for almost two decades. He led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and was named MVP four times, alongside earning numerous other accolades. However, Green Bay seems to be truly coming around to the idea of life without Rodgers.

Jordan Love has just 10 games and one start on his NFL resume. He has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

While the numbers don’t immediately jump off the page, Green Bay did use a first-round pick in 2020 on Love. The Packers even traded up to get him. After learning behind Rodgers, the Packers seem much more comfortable with Love under center.

In the end, Rodgers will decide his destiny. If he wants to return to Green Bay, it’d be hard to see the Packers say no. However, if Rodgers wants out, the Packers seem pretty confident going into the season with Love as their starting QB.