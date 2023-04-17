Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and questions still remain on who will be the top selection on that night. The Carolina Panthers made a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears to land the top choice, and the decision likely comes down to CJ Stroud or Bryce Young.

However, it looks like Bryce Young is gaining serious traction to be the pick, per Peter King in his latest edition of Football Morning In America.

“Bryce Young is (no pun intended) head-and-shoulders in the lead to be the first pick in the draft…This doesn’t mean anything on the surface, because the way “reporting” works this time of year, things that make sense get repeated and repeated and repeated and it all becomes one giant Insider Echo Chamber. But I didn’t hear anyone, in calls Friday through Sunday, who thinks the first pick won’t be Bryce Young. He may not be. I’m just telling you what’s out there.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Panthers are taking a quarterback regardless, and a lot of indications seemed to signal toward Ohio State star CJ Stroud. However, now Young, the former Alabama star who has also won a Heisman Trophy, is likely to be the guy.

A lot can change from now until the first night of the NFL Draft, and reports and rumors will constantly swirl until that card is submitted. If Young does go No. 1, then it will be Stroud going second overall to the Houston Texans, or at least we can assume.

Only time will tell.