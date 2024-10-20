The Carolina Panthers are mired in a frustrating season, and some of their players are being named as possible candidates for trades. The latest Panther rumored to be in that category is running back Miles Sanders, per NFL.com.

Carolina is 1-5 on the season, under first-year coach Dave Canales. The Panthers have several backs getting used, and there seems to be not enough of an opportunity for Sanders to make a name for himself. This season, the rusher has 30 carries for 98 yards. He also has a touchdown run.

The Panthers are in action on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

Panthers need some help to turn around season

Sanders has taken a back seat in the Panthers backfield to Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard has taken over the duties as a starting rusher, with two games this season at more than 100 yards. Hubbard has 485 yards on the ground this season for Carolina, with two rushing scores.

The squad also has a promising rookie tailback in Jonathon Brooks, who played for Texas football. This season, Brooks has yet to record a carry, but the Panthers management clearly thought he was worth a high draft pick. He was selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sanders is in his second season with Carolina. He carried the ball 129 times in 2023, for 432 yards and a touchdown. He previously played for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he had a career-high season in 2022. That year, he had more than 1,200 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns.

One possible landing spot for Sanders if he is traded, is Kansas City. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl last year, and analysts believe the Chiefs could use an experienced back like Sanders.

“Sanders has a higher ceiling than any guy the Chiefs have, and with experience playing under Doug Pederson earlier in his career, he should have a bit of a handle on Andy Reid’s offense,” ESPN's Brian Barnwell said, per Heavy.com. “Once Pacheco returns, Sanders could play in the Jerick McKinnon role as a change-of-pace back. The Chiefs would make this pick swap only with the Panthers if Sanders plays one offensive snap for them in the postseason, leaving this as a relatively risk-free deal.”

The Panthers are desperately looking for wins. Carolina went 2-15 last season, in a train wreck of a season that saw the team's owner blow up in public at a game. Things don't look too much brighter this year, as the team is out to a 1-5 start. Carolina is struggling all around, and has lost their last two games by a combined 44 points.

Panthers fans hope the ship turns around starting on Sunday. Carolina plays the Washington Commanders at 4:05 Eastern. The Commanders have a 4-2 record entering the game.