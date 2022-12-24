By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The New England Patriots’ offense has been a complete dumpster fire this season. After letting Josh McDaniels walk in the offseason, Bill Belichick decided to go with an “offensive coordinator-by-committee” system with Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. The results have been atrocious at times, and fans and players have expressed their frustrations. An old friend could help solve these issues, though: Bill O’Brien, the former Patriots OC, who’s reportedly an option to return in 2023 per Ian Rapoport.

“Sources say Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is a strong option to return to his former home and assume his old role as (Patriots) OC under Bill Belichick for next season. This would be a potential answer to an important question facing the Patriots in the future.”

After his dismissal from the Texans a few years ago, O’Brien took the offensive coordinator post for Alabama. He’s been the OC of the Crimson Tide for the last two years, making the College Football Playoffs once. Despite his disastrous stint as head coach in Houston, Bill O’Brien would be a much better fit at OC for the Patriots than either Patricia or Judge.

The Patriots have had their struggles on offense this season, and part of that falls on the coaching and playcalling from the sidelines. At the very least, they share part of the blame for the bizarre decision that cost them the game against the Raiders. It’s been a frustrating experience for New England fans all season long.

Despite their many hiccups, the Patriots still have a shot at making it to the playoffs. The first step is getting back on the win column by beating the white-hot Cincinnati Bengals.