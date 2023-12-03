Players on the New England defense have begun to grow weary of the team's inept offense, according to a report.

Whether it's players griping to opponents on the field or a neverending ending cycle of rumors off of it, it's been a season of chaos for the New England Patriots.

And now there seems to be mounting tension between the team's offensive and defensive players — a traditional calling card of dysfunctional teams. During an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Pre-Game Live, Albert Breer of MMQB reported Sunday that the tension is becoming palpable. Check out the video here:

"Clearly there's a little bit of a disconnect [between the offense & the defense]… certainly wasn't their best week of practice"@AlbertBreer shares what he's hearing about the Patriots practice situation heading up to today's game pic.twitter.com/xGzMHD4ZMg — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 3, 2023

“How they come out of this is really going to be anybody's guess. Some of that frustration, again, is on the part of a defense that's felt the weight of having to carry the team through the last three months,” said Breer, “Clearly, there's a little bit of a disconnect there.”

The 2-9 Patriots, who are only awaiting the formality of being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, are in the midst of their worst season in over thirty years.

Former starting quarterback Mac Jones, who the team selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, has flatlined — even digressed- in the two years following a promising rookie season. He was replaced as the starter by backup Bailey Zappe for the team's Week 13 game against the Los Angeles Chargers after Jones had been benched mid-game four times by Patriots head coach in the team's first twelve games.

Speaking of Belichick, his historic run with the Patriots has finally fizzled out following dysfunction on the offensive side of the ball that began as early as 2019, even before the departure of hallowed quarterback Tom Brady.