New England's safety told New York's running back he was lucky after the Patriots fell to the Giants last week, but not for the reasons you'd think.

Just before Patriots fans think things couldn't get any worse, what's a little bit of in-house turmoil in a season that's already one of the worst in franchise history? New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers offered a lengthy apology to his teammates following practice Friday after it came to light that a camera for NFL Films caught him calling the team “ass” following last week's defeat to the New York Giants. Check out the hot mic moment and the player's apology below.

Jabrill Peppers didn’t hold back after the Pats fell to an AFC worst 2-9 😬 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/iqB87yMXvE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 30, 2023

Video: Jabrill Peppers apologizes for remarks to Saquon Barkley that became a distraction to teammates— which referenced the Patriots’ standing as having one of the NFL’s worst records — that were caught on a hot mic on the field after Sunday’s Patriots-Giants game. pic.twitter.com/8wIFMlVuHZ — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 1, 2023

“First of all, I just want to apologize to my teammates and the coaches for even having to answer questions about that,” said Peppers Friday, “We got more important things to worry about than me being caught on a hot mic. At the end of the day, we're 2-9, and we got a top-five pick in the draft that didn't come via trade. We all know the standard, we all know what it's supposed to look like, and it's not that right now.”

Bill Belichick has endured his worst season as Patriots' head coach this season, a year marked by bizarrely covert roster shenanigans and humiliating last-minute losses.

The most significant criticism regarding the Patriots' 2023 season is that the roster has remained relatively healthy and that this is the team —particularly on offense, that Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft were confident could compete in the AFC East this season.

The Patriots' defense is ranked 20th in the league despite losing lineman Matthew Judon and rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez to early season injuries. Meanwhile, the Patriots' offense ranks last or next to last in nearly every significant category.