It's been well-documented about the relationship between the Las Vegas Raiders and wide receiver Davante Adams and how it's been fractured and Monday night's loss to the Detroit Lions amplified that. Towards the end of the game, he was seen slamming his helmet down on the bench in anger as seen in a video posted on ESPN's X (formerly known as Twitter) account.

Davante Adams was visibly frustrated on the Raiders bench. pic.twitter.com/8wIEyZJleu — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2023

In the game against the Lions specifically, that showcase of frustration came as Adams was wide open for a deep pass that could've been a touchdown or at worse a chunk play, but Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo missed him. After the Raiders punted the ball away, you can see Adams slam his helmet.

As open as you can be and Jimmy Garoppolo overthrows Davante Adams pic.twitter.com/0R6Nr5Og3C — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 31, 2023

At the end of the game, the dynamic receiver only tallied one catch for 11 yards, a stat-line fans aren't used to seeing when talking about Adams. He spoke to the media during his post-game availability and said he has no words to describe how he's feeling as shown on ESPN and posted by the account Football Feen.

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say at this moment, I truly don’t,” Adams said. “I wish I had the words to say something that’s not going to get blown up in the media and taken out of context, so I’m going to just. . . . I truly, I just don’t know.”

When asked to elaborate about his true feelings and what's his thought process like, he said “frustration, but that goes without being said.”

Davante Adams post game interview pic.twitter.com/00mDyjkX03 — Football Feen (@f00tballfeen) October 31, 2023

The situation between Adams and Raiders is currently in flux and whether the two sides move on is currently still up in the air. In any case, the Raiders will try to bounce back from the loss next Sunday as they'll face the New York Giants.