The Raiders are close to making a decision on who their next head coach will be.

The Las Vegas Raiders are looking for a new head coach and general manager this offseason after firing both Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler midway through the 2023 campaign. While they have been working on filling both positions, it sounds like their head coach search is close to coming to a conclusion.

The Raiders have conducted a thorough search for their next head coach, even though they may already have their answer in Antonio Pierce, who filled in for Las Vegas in the wake of McDaniels' firing. Regardless, Las Vegas has now gotten through all of their interviews for the head coach position, meaning that a decision should be coming in the near future.

Via Vic Tafur:

“Former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard was the second head coach candidate interviewed by the Raiders today, along with Leslie Frazier. That fulfills all NFL requirements and Raiders can now hire a head coach. Interim coach Antonio Pierce interviewed yesterday.”

The Raiders decision on their next head coach is right around the corner

The Raiders have made it clear they don't want to keep making mistakes with the head coaches that they hire, which has resulted in them making sure that the next guy they hire is the right choice. While they have only just completed their interviews, it sounds like a decision could come in at any moment now.

Pierce is widely viewed as the frontrunner to land this gig, even though the Raiders have interviewed other candidates, and he has interviewed with other teams. Still, you can't ignore all the other coaches Las Vegas took the time to speak with, and all eyes will be on them to see who they end up choosing to be their next head coach.