As free agency dawns, there's still a chance Josh Jacobs continues to done silver and block. The former All-Pro running back's return to the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency is “not off the table,” according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Las Vegas re-signed veteran running back Ameer Abdullah on Friday, a move that doesn't necessarily inform Jacobs' future with the club. If the Raiders are comfortable with rising third-year pro Zamir White as their featured back going forward, though, optimism about Jacobs' potential return could be all for naught.
Coming off a dominant First Team All-Pro campaign in 2022, Jacobs desired a long-term contract from Las Vegas last offseason that paid him like a star. The Raiders opted against giving him that deal, sparking Jacobs' holdout from offseason activities and training camp after he refused to sign the franchise tag.
Jacobs and Las Vegas ultimately came to terms on a one-year deal in late August that could've paid him up to $12 million. He wasn't the same player in 2023 he was the season prior, rushing for 805 yards and six touchdowns—half his totals from 2022—on a paltry 3.5 yards per carry in 13 games.
Despite that relatively lackluster production and previously contentious contract discussions with team officials, Jacobs has publicly indicated he'd be open to remaining with the Raiders.
“I trust in God's plan,” Jacobs said in February, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Obviously, this is home for me. Regardless how it plays out, this is still somewhere I will forever keep a house and things like that. I will forever keep a home.
“I trust the system and the guys that they’re putting together,” he continued. “I know that the guys that they’re gonna bring back and the guys that they’re gonna bring in are going to be fully bought in. So, it’s going to be a fun season. Hopefully, we can get this ball rolling, make the playoffs, and go [further]. And give the fans a lot to support.”
NFL free agency officially begins on March 13th.