The Las Vegas Raiders were unable to reach a contract extension with star running back Josh Jacobs before Monday's deadline. However, the Raiders appear to have a few options on the table, even if Jacobs decides to hold out for the season.

Even though a deal didn't get done, and there's currently a lot of animosity swirling in NFL circles about running back compensation, Josh Jacobs' relationship with the Raiders is still reportedly on good terms, according to Vincent Bosnignore.

The most straightforward — and most likely case — is Jacobs signs and plays under the franchise tag for a year. Vegas gets their 2022 NFL rushing leader back; Jacobs' contract talks move back to next spring. Although that's not what Jacobs wanted, it's the cleanest solution still on the table.

The Raiders placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Jacobs back in ____. He has yet to sign the tag, and he can wait until after Week 10 to do so. Jacobs can hold out until then, and if he returns in the middle of the season, the Raiders essentially prorate the franchise tag salary.

Vegas may be without Jacobs for training camp, but that's really not the worst thing. Even if Jacobs sits out for part of the season, they can rely on two 2022 draft picks, Zamir White and Brittain Brown. Then, if Jacobs comes back, he's on fresh legs and a cheap salary.

Las Vegas, however, reserves the right to revoke the tag at any point. That could happen in the event that the Raiders choose to sign a free agent running back like Dalvin Cook or Kareem Hunt.

The Raiders are preparing for all options, but it just seems to make the most sense for Jacobs to sign the tag. Jacobs is a competitor, and he's unlikely to walk away from $10 million, even if relationships go south.