The Los Angeles Rams have decided to deactivate running back Cam Akers ahead of their Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers got 22 carries in the Rams' Week 1 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, but he only managed 29 yards on those carries and one touchdown. FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported the news of Akers' deactivation for Week 2 and also said the running back is on the trade block (via PFT).

Akers isn't injured, so this is a healthy scratch decision made by the coaching staff. Glazer said the Rams are trying to trade him. The running back requested a trade last season and actually spent some time away from the team, only to remain with Los Angeles. But now it seems his time with the Rams could actually come to an end in the near future.

It has been quite the roller-coaster ride for Akers in the NFL after he was drafted in the second round out of Florida State. The 24-year-old showed promise as a rookie but then tore his Achilles in training camp to start Year 2. However, he made a miraculous return at the end of the regular season and got a lot of action during Los Angeles' Super Bowl run. Then came last season's drama, though he wound up rushing for 786 yards and seven touchdowns.

In his NFL career so far, Akers has rushed for 1,443 yards and has scored 12 rushing touchdowns throughout his NFL career. Moreover, he has caught 12 passes for 250 receiving yards and one touchdown pass.