There may be reason to believe Los Angeles Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett did not graduate from Georgia. After spending nearly seven years in college, rumors are swirling that he still hasn’t graduated.

A video posted on Twitter by Chris Marler made the case for Bennett actually not graduating.

Stetson Bennett is Van Wilder The E True Hollywood story of how a D1 athlete went to college for 6 years and somehow didn’t graduate pic.twitter.com/UdCuQGv8pe — Chris Marler (@VernFunquist) May 12, 2023

“The SEC a few years back started putting in patches on football jerseys that said SEC graduate, and I noticed that after six years of college, Stetson Bennett still didn’t have one on his jersey,” Marler says in the video. “Then… Georgia beat reporter Seth Emerson came out with a list of Georgia Football players that would be graduating this May. Stetson Bennett, not on it.”

Now, this is just a rumor and should be treated as such. Is there a chance Stetson Bennett did not graduate? Yes, but he will likely be asked the question at some point. Even if he isn’t, someone will likely reveal the truth behind Bennett’s graduation status sooner than later. If the rumors are true, though, Stetson Bennett would be a real-life Van Wilder. Almost seven years at college and not graduating is difficult to do unless your degree calls for that amount of time in school.

Bennett was drafted by the Rams after a successful career at Georgia. He faced jokes on social media for not getting drafted until 25-years old, but Bennett will be a quality backup QB for Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles. The Rams are looking to bounce back following a difficult 2022 campaign.