Will Lamar Jackson stay with the Baltimore Ravens in the long-term? That’s the question that every NFL fan is asking right now. The star quarterback is in the midst of a fierce contract negotiation with the team that drafted him. While all of this was going on, though, the Ravens made a big change in their offense by hiring Georgia Bulldogs OC Todd Monken to be their coordinator.

There’s just one itty-bitty little problem with this signing, though: apparently, Lamar Jackson did NOT know that the Ravens were hiring Todd Monken, per Stephen A Smith’s sources. In fact, Smith notes that Jackson did not have any input at all on that decision. That is not a good look for Baltimore: alienating your signal-caller on the decision of who will be calling plays for him.

“Lamar Jackson was never consulted or talked to or asked what his opinions would be. He was informed, ‘This is your new boss at the offensive coordinator spot, who will be calling plays for you.’”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There’s an argument to be made that the Ravens are not entitled to let Lamar Jackson in on their decision-making for the coaching staff. However, most teams tend to work with their franchise quarterback closely so that everyone is on the same page. If this rumor turns out to be true, well, that’s certainly a bit worrying for Baltimore.

As it stands, the Ravens and Lamar Jackson are at an impasse on their contract negotiations. The star QB’s counteroffer for Baltimore is impossibly high. The team wants to keep their star QB around, but they want to do it at a reasonable price. However, Jackson isn’t settling for anything less than a king’s ransom.