The Jets are looking to improve their offensive staff

Nathaniel Hackett will remain the New York Jets' offensive coordinator. But after a miserable season compounded by the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets reportedly are looking into giving Hackett more help in 2024.

Citing Jets and NFL sources, The Athletic reports that coach Robert Saleh is considering adding to the offensive staff to help Hackett with game planning and play calling.

“Saleh has explored adding to the offensive staff and creating a more collaborative play-calling process that would reduce Hackett’s role, a clear indication the team has lost confidence in his ability to run the offense on his own,” The Athletic stated.

Jets offense among worst in NFL under Nathaniel Hackett

Under Hackett, the Jets offense ranked last in red-zone efficiency and third-down conversion rate. They were 31st in total points and scored 18 offensive touchdowns in 17 games.

Hackett appeared to be outcoached at every turn and rarely was able to make key in-game adjustments. That the offense was tailored specifically to Rodgers running it is true. But Hackett struggled to change things and make it work with Zach Wilson at quarterback after Rodgers sustained a ruptured Achilles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills. Wilson had another poor season in 2023, but clearly was not helped much by Hackett.

“Multiple coaches and players described Hackett as lacking in attention to detail,” The Athletic reported.

There’s a chance that Hackett would not still be offensive coordinator if not for being Rodgers’ BFF. The two are tight from their days together with the Green Bay Packers. But Rodgers reportedly “has been involved in those discussions” about giving Hackett more help next season.

Rodgers will be back next season at quarterback, which should help. And the Jets are expected to revamp their offensive line, which was decimated by injury in 2023.

So, right off the bat, that should help the Jets offense get back on track. Giving Hackett some help in managing his job should be a massive plus, as well.