When the Denver Broncos released Russell Wilson, they gave the quarterback immediate permission to begin searching for his next team. Some close to Wilson believe the Las Vegas Raiders would be his most optimal landing spot.
The quarterback has already met or will meet with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. However, those close to Wilson are encouraging him to sign with the Raiders, via Cecil Lammey of DenverSports.com.
Las Vegas replaced Derek Carr by signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year, $72.75 million contract. That proved to be an unmitigated disaster as Garoppolo went just 3-3 as a starter, throwing for 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. The Raiders are now expected to release Garoppolo, who was suspended two games to begin the 2024 season due to a PED violation.
With Garoppolo on the bench, Vegas turned to fourth-round pick Aidan O'Connell. He went 5-5 as a starter, throwing for 2,218 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
While his tenure in Denver might not have gone to plan, Russell Wilson is still a respected quarterback in the NFL. Even in what was considered a “down” 2023 season, Wilson threw for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He would be coming to Las Vegas as a nine-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion.
With teams like the Steelers and Giants lurking, the Raiders won't be the only one trying to get Wilson under center. But as he ponders his options, the quarterback is being told to lean Las Vegas. Now the ball will be on the Raiders' court (or gridiron) in bringing Wilson to Vegas.