By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the worst Super Bowl hangover cases of all-time. Their 2022 team looks nothing like the reigning champions that won it all last season. Injuries have certainly played a part in that, but this team and franchise has some real issues both today and in the future. As a result, it wouldn’t be shocking if head coach Sean McVay left this offseason, an NFL executive told Jordan Schultz.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if Sean (McVay) walked away (from the Rams), at least for a year,” an NFL executive told me. “He almost did it once. … I think he’s really tired. It wouldn’t shock me at all if he left.”

Remember, prior to this season, Sean McVay’s coaching career with the Rams was already called into question. There were rumors that McVay would spurn his current team to pursue a job in sports media. McVay proceeded to return to the Rams, only to be met with a flawed roster and a ton of injuries to his players.

Unfortunately, the high cost of their Super Bowl run is coming back to bite the Rams sooner than most expected. Many of their star players last season were acquired by trading draft capital for them. Now, LA doesn’t have a clear plan for the future, save for trying to sign big-name free agents. That’s part of the reason why Sean McVay could decide to leave his team.

The Rams have already been eliminated for title contention, and don’t have anything meaningful to play for. Their first-round pick next season is in Detroit’s possession. This is disastrous for LA, and it could cost them Sean McVay.