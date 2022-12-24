By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The 2022 NFL season has flown by, as Week 16 is already upon us. And while the fun is just about to begin with the playoffs right around the corner, some folks are already looking ahead to the 2023 season. One such person is former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has spent the 2022 season out of football after stepping down as the Saints head coach after the 2021 season.

Everyone has been wondering whether or not we could see Payton return to coaching soon, and while rumors have swirled around his name, there had been no concrete evidence to show that he intended to return to the NFL in the near future. That changed on Saturday morning, as rumors popped up that Payton is already beginning to assemble a star-studded coaching staff for his imminent return to the NFL that features former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.

Sean Payton is so interested in returning to coaching in the NFL that he's already putting together an all-star staff that includes former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio as his potential defensive coordinator, per sources.https://t.co/0G0ZXPlqwl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2022

This is huge news in the NFL coaching carousel, as Payton is obviously going to be a highly desired coaching candidate if he does decide to return to coaching in 2023. Nothing has been confirmed, but if Payton is already putting together a staff alongside him, it seems like he’s planning on making his return after the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Payton’s time away from the NFL seems set to be brief, and it looks like Fangio, who has spent the 2022 season as a defensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles, is set for a much more prominent role after a fairly disastrous stint with the Broncos. Payton’s name now bears watching for teams looking for a new head coach, and it will be interesting to see if he does end up returning to sideline for the 2023 season with Fangio alongside him.