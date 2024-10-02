Coming off of their playoff run, the Houston Texans made a major investment on offense2 by trading for Stefon Diggs. However, Diggs wasn't the only receiver in the trade market Houston had eyes on.

The Texans nearly traded for then Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen. Trade conversations between both sides reportedly got, “very close,” before Allen was ultimately dealt to the Chicago Bears, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Once the Texans realized an Allen trade wouldn't come to fruition, they turned their attention to Diggs. Well aware of his situation with the Buffalo Bills, Houston wanted to see if Diggs was actually available for trade. General manager Nick Caserio and company found an asking price that worked an ensured CJ Stroud had a new star receiver in year two.

“I think Caserio saw the writing on the wall [with Diggs in Buffalo],” Fowler's source said.

In his four games with Houston, Diggs has caught 25 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans as a whole rank third in the league by averaging 257.8 passing yards per game.

All in all, the Texans and Stefon Diggs seem to have come out as winners in the trade. But it's fair to wonder what Houston's offense would look like with Keenan Allen in it.

Imagining Keenan Allen on Texans

The now 12-year veteran has yet to truly show his potential on the Bears, having just seven grabs for 48 scoreless yards. However, there's a reason he was so coveted on the trade market.

Over his 11 years with the Chargers, Allen caught 904 passes for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns. He earned six Pro Bowl nominations, including one every year from 2017-2021.

Allen is a trusty receiver capable of making a big play or moving the chains. He is a menace in the red zone and serves as an overall safety blanket due to his trusty hands. Playing alongside Tank Dell and Nico Collins would give Stroud an explosive and dependable receiving core.

While he comes with a bit more frills, Diggs has served that role admirably thus far. Houston proved their Super Bowl intentions true by swinging such a big trade. Now knowing that Diggs wasn't their only option and that the Texans were adamant in adding a weapon, Houston has put all their faith into CJ Stroud.

Diggs' only goal now is to do something he wasn't able to do with the Bills. Make it to the Super Bowl.