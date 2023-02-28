Despite officially retiring, not everyone believes Tom Brady is truly done with the NFL. If Brady were to make a shocking return – once again – one NFL executive believes the San Francisco 49ers should be hot on his tail.

While his retirement papers have been handed in, that rival executive thinks Brady could still play at the NFL level, via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. For him to even consider coming back, it would take a championship-ready franchise with a hole at QB. That team could be the 49ers.

“If I were San Francisco, I’d think about it for sure,” the rival executive said of the 49ers attempting to lure Brady out of retirement.

The 49ers already have two young quarterbacks in Trey Lance and Brock Purdy. However, Lance missed almost the entire year with an ankle injury. Purdy is poised to undergo elbow surgery. If San Francisco could, perhaps they’d prefer adding a legend like Brady rather than trust either of their young QBs.

Still, that all comes down to IF the 49ers could pull that off. While the rival executive believes it’s a good fit, Brady seems keen on retiring. He has a deal with Fox to become a broadcaster in 2024. It would be quite a change of direction if Brady were to truly return to the NFL.

It is on record that the 49ers were Tom Brady’s favorite team growing up. Maybe he would consider one last ride with San Francisco, although that still seems unlikely. Still, even with his retirement papers signed, rumors of Brady one day returning to the NFL still continue to spread. Maybe one day they’ll come true.