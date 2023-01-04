By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

When we get to the NFL offseason, one of the biggest storylines will center around the future of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. This has become an annual occurrence, but when a seven-time Super Bowl winner is the topic, it’s understandable why that’s the case.

So what will Brady decide to do. Will he retire, just to un-retire and come back to the Buccaneers? How about joining the FOX Sports booth? Maybe it’s the Las Vegas Raiders that is the team of choice. Could the Tennessee Titans make a run at Brady? Even a New England Patriots reunion was floating around in speculation.

All of the above is in question, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there’s reason to believe the Las Vegas Raiders could be a legitimate option.

“I do think the Raiders would be one of the possibilities if Tom Brady plays next season,” Rapoport said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday.

This isn’t the first time Brady has been linked to a potential venture to Sin City. It wasn’t too long ago when UFC president Dana White said a potential deal to bring Brady to Las Vegas was on the table, but fell through.

While the Raiders could be a fit for the golden boy, there’s no telling what he could do. At this point, there isn’t an option off the table, but we can be pretty sure the team Brady could go to (if it’s a team) has to have a chance of winning a title in his eyes.

At any rate, it will be interesting to track where the final destination ends up being for Brady.