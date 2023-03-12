Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

The market for Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds may be heating up before the start of NFL Free Agency, NFL Network reporter Mike Giardi wrote in a Sunday tweet.

“Based on conversations I had at the scouting combine, I would expect a number of teams to be heavily involved with LB Tremaine Edmunds, including the only team he’s ever played for, the Bills,” The feeling is his best football is still ahead of him, despite being good already.”

Selected by Buffalo in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, Edmunds immediately made an impact for the Bills as a 20-year-old linebacker out of Virginia Tech. He has started in every one of the 74 games he has suited up for, ultimately paving the way for two invitations to the Pro Bowl games and over 565 combined tackles in his five-year career so far.

Tremaine Edmunds might stand out as one of the better options in a free agent market that includes former Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane may soon make decisions for the offensive side of the ball in NFL free agency. He highlighted the search for “mismatches” in a recent appearance on the “One Bills Live” show.

“You’re looking for mismatches out there, you really are,” Beane said. “You’re trying to, is the tight end just a receiver only, and they know it, so they’re probably going to play him like a receiver. But if you can find those guys that are not a throwaway in the run game and can put their hand in the dirt and at least crack neutral.

“It’s not like you’ve got to go fill (a need) with a receiver. We’re looking for positions on offense beyond the O-line that, where can we add a mismatch-type player.”