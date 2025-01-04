Brian Flores has earned a great deal of credit for his role as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. While the Vikings have a slew of offensive stars that have earned most of the headlines in this 14-2 season, the defense has delivered an exceptional performance. As a result, Flores is likely to become one of the top candidates to become a head coach the 2025 season.

Flores is completing his second year with the Vikings. Prior to his arrival, the Vikings were one of the most porous defensive teams in the league. The Vikings don't have superstars manning their defense, but Flores has given his team an outstanding scheme that is extremely difficult for opposing offensive coordinators and quarterbacks to figure out. As a result, Flores ranks in the top three of the most prominent head coaching candidates, according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

The Vikings rank fourth in points allowed at 18.8 points per game and they also have the second-best run defense in the NFL. Much of that is due to Flores, who regularly employs a heavy blitzing scheme that leads to takeaways and prevents opposing offenses from finishing drives in the end zone.

While Flores likes to blitz, he also likes to disguise his formation and force opponents to make educated guesses as to which of his charges will be blitzing and which ones will drop back into coverage.

Flores has gotten the most out of newcomers Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman and Andrew Van Ginkel. Each member of that trio is a talented athlete, but none of them are superstars. Nevertheless, Flores has demonstrated the ability to have his defense play as a unit and do its part to complement Sam Darnold, Justin Jefferson and the high-powered offense.

Flores has been looking for a second head-coaching opportunity

Flores was hired by the Vikings prior to the 2023 season after a three-year run as head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 through 2021. After a 5-11 season in his first year with the Dolphins, he had back-to-back winning seasons before he was dismissed.

Flores filed suit against the NFL after he was fired, claiming the league discriminates against black head coaches. He cited the New York Giants for conducting a sham interview.

The success he has had with the Vikings should generate opportunities for head coaching interviews once the season is over. The New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears fired head coaches during the season and additional openings are expected to develop the day after the regular season concludes. That day is regularly known as “Black Monday” because that's the day that head coaches often get dismissed.