Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears are gearing up for what is figuring to be an exciting 2023 campaign. Despite the fact that the Bears were the worst team in football for the 2022 season, Fields took some big steps forward for Chicago as their starting quarterback, and received quite the vote of confidence when the Bears opted to trade down from the top pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to address other areas of their roster.

Fields is certainly focused on finding ways to continue to grow in what will be his third season with the Bears, but it’s not the only thing he has been working on this offseason. Over the past weekend, Fields actually returned to his college alma mater, Ohio State, but the trip wasn’t for anything football related surprisingly enough. As it turns out, Fields has continued working on his studies during his time in the NFL, and ended up graduating from Ohio State.

Justin Fields continued his coursework while on the Bears and graduated on Sunday 👏🎓 (📸 @OhioStateFB) pic.twitter.com/RQL8JFD67y — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 8, 2023

Many professional athletes put their education on hold once they enter their respective league, but Justin Fields took a different route and continued his studies while playing with the Bears. Fields’ hard work certainly appears to have paid off, as he graduated with Ohio State’s class of 2023, which is something that cannot be taken too lightly.

This is a big accomplishment for Fields off the field, but now, he will turn his attention to accomplishing some big things on the field with the Bears. After a big offseason for Chicago, they are in a much better position to succeed than they were in 2022, and it will be worth keeping an eye on them as a dark horse playoff contender if everything ends up going their way.