In just a matter of days after the 2024 NFL regular season comes to an official close, the league's coaching carousel will be in full swing, and one of the biggest names who will likely be hopping on it will be Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Since taking over the position in 2022, the 38-year-old play-caller has taken the league by storm, crafting a dominant and inventive offensive attack in the Motor City that has made the Lions must-see-TV.

It was reported that Ben Johnson was interested in the Bears job last year, and removed his name from consideration for other positions in hopes that Chicago would have an opening after the 2024 season. ESPN's NFL insider Jeremy Fowler explained why it would make sense for a Johnson-Bears partnership to begin shortly after Detroit's season is over.

“The Bears could appeal to Johnson because he can help quarterback Caleb Williams, streamline the porous offensive line play and give a talented but strained offense some layups and easy yards. It's a good job, with its tradition, talent on the roster and cap space to go along with Williams. And it appears that Johnson has at least some interest in the Bears gig.”

However, fellow insider Dan Graziano explained that the current power structure in Chicago could end up scaring away Johnson and other potential candidates.

“The power structure in Chicago is an interesting one, with GM Ryan Poles still there and team president Kevin Warren taking on a significant role,” Graziano writes. “The next head coach must make sure he likes the way he fits into that structure and that it sets him (and by extension, Williams) up for success.”

According to Fowler, this uncertainty with the Bears front office, coupled with an historically successful NFC North Division, could end up pushing a candidate like Ben Johnson to a situation like Jacksonville, if that job were to open up.

“Perhaps Jacksonville — with a weak division, a roster with some talent, no state income tax, small-market scrutiny and great weather — is the best option,” says Fowler.

The Bears, who had never once in franchise history fired a head coach in the middle of the season, did just that back in November, when the decision was made to move on from Matt Eberflus after a disastrous six-game losing streak dropped his record with the Bears to 14-32. Former pass game coordinator turned offensive coordinator Thomas Brown stepped in for Eberflus, and has gone 0-4 since stepping up to the big seat… a seat that Bears fans are hoping Ben Johnson will soon be sitting in.

Meanwhile, in Duval County, the Jaguars have yet to make a decision on the future of head coach Doug Pederson, who after winning 17 of his first 28 games with the Jags has since lost 17 of his last 22 games. Pederson is reportedly “projecting confidence” that he'll remain with the organization for the 2025 season, but that has not yet been confirmed by Jaguars owner Shad Khan.