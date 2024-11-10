The New Orleans Saints have had an awful 2024 season so far. New Orleans is 2-7 heading into Week 10 and it feels like their season is already over. It doesn't help that the Saints fired head coach Dennis Allen and traded away CB Marshon Lattimore. Despite all of these negative developments, it seems that the Saints are not headed for a complete rebuild in the offseason.

New Orleans is not planning on a complete overhaul in the offseason, per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport. Many fans are expecting the Saints to tear the roster down to the studs and start over. However, it currently looks like that is not the plan in New Orleans.

Mickey Loomis pointed to an “avalanche of injuries” that “took a toll” on the 2024 season and ultimately led to Dennis Allen being fired.

Rapaport believes there are several factors that will prevent a full rebuild for the Saints. First, it clashes with the organization's philosophy. Second, the team's two wins this season were blowout victories. There's hope within the organization that they are not far away from becoming a contender.

Finally, there's the elephant in the room of the salary cap. New Orleans is famously cavalier with the cap, routinely shoveling money into future seasons. The Saints are projected to be ~$60 million over the salary cap next season. They can push money back like they always have before, but that won't leave much room to make sweeping changes just yet.

The Saints will be an interesting team to watch in the offseason, even if they don't go full rebuild mode.

Cam Newton blames Saints QB Derek Carr for Chris Olave's latest concussion

Even if the Saints do not go full rebuild, they need to figure out what to do about the QB position.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton did not hold back when talking about Chris Olave's latest concussion. Newton places the blame for this injury squarely on the shoulders of Saints QB Derek Carr.

“[Chris Olave's injury] is definitely Derek Carr's fault,” Newton said on the ‘4th & 1 with Cam Newton' show. “He knows it's his fault. Any quarterback knows, like, ‘Oh, s***, damn. My fault.' In this case, you don't get to say, ‘My fault, bro.' ‘Cause, like I said, Olave is leaving like an olive due in large part because of your inaccuracy.”

Many NFL fans share the same opinion with Newton. One job of a QB is to not put their receiver in a dangerous situation. Carr has to know that Olave has a serious chance of getting hurt when he threw that high pass over the middle of the field.

Olave is now on injured reserve and will miss at least the next four weeks. At that point, the Saints might as well keep him in bubble wrap for the rest of the regular season.

Next up for the Saints is a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons at 1PM ET.