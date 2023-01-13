The Denver Broncos “appear to be the front-runner” for Sean Payton, “at least in the early stages of the process,” Washington Post NFL reporter Mark Maske wrote in a Friday tweet. Payton liked the franchise’s stable ownership and “would be happy to work with Russell Wilson,” Maske continued.

Sean Payton recently confirmed rumors of the Broncos receiving permission to interview the former New Orleans Saints head coach, saying he already spoke to Broncos ownership, according to a report from CBS Sports.

“Denver’s the first team, and I was able to have a conversation with their owner,” Sean Payton said on FOX. “That’s kind of the protocol.”

Sean Payton left the door open to keeping his job as a FOX Sports analyst, saying he would give his chances of staying at FOX a seven out of ten. Payton went 152-89 in 241 games, winning the Super Bowl in 2009 before going 5-7 in his next 12 playoff games, according to Football Reference. The Saints are “putting a high price” on a potential trade for Payton should he try to take another job in the NFL, Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker wrote in an early-January article.

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson had the chance to weigh in on his potential future head coach, saying he has been around the 15-year Saints head coach and that he coached a close friend of his in former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, according to a tweet from Denver Gazette Broncos reporter George Stoia III.

“I’ve been around Sean, obviously at the Pro Bowl I’ve been around him across the league and I’ve played against them quite a bit,” Russell Wilson said. “He’s one of the world’s best, obviously, a guy who has coached a Hall of Fame quarterback in Drew Brees, who was one of my closest friends and the guy that got to know across the league and so many other great players. He’s competitive as can be, he’s a winner and obviously won a Super Bowl.”