The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

After taking a year off from coaching, it sounds like Payton is gearing up for a potential return to the NFL, and he will surely have no shortage of suitors. One such team that has always been viewed as a potential suitor for Payton is the Cowboys, despite the fact that they have McCarthy on board. However, it sounds like Payton isn’t optimistic that the Cowboys job will open up this offseason, which is good news for McCarthy’s future with Dallas.

From @NFLGameDay: With an eye toward Monday night, #Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was clear about Mike McCarthy's job status, while #Bucs QB Tom Brady will be one of the most interesting free agents in 2023. pic.twitter.com/MuPsUiey91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2023

Sean Payton has already had an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, and there could be more interviews to come as the offseason unfolds. The Cowboys have never fully been married to McCarthy, and if they are able to make a deep playoff run, that would certainly keep him in town for the next few seasons.

Despite McCarthy’s job seeming to be relatively secure, it feels like the Cowboys need to beat the Buccaneers in order for that to be totally true. If the Cowboys lose, it wouldn’t be totally surprising to see Dallas kick McCarthy to the curb in favor of Payton. But for now, it looks like McCarthy is safe, and it will be interesting to see whether he can give the Cowboys something to be excited for in the playoffs now.