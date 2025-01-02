The Dallas Cowboys are eliminated from the playoffs for the first time since 2021. While Dak Prescott's injury put a damper on their season, they were headed off the rails before that. Head coach Mike McCarthy entered the year on an expiring contract and had immense pressure after a playoff disaster. Even after a brutal season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN says McCarthy could be back as the Cowboys' coach this offseason.

“More industry sources than I expected believe McCarthy has a small chance to stay, in part because of what's considered a weak candidate pool, ” Fowler reported. “But McCarthy and his entire staff are operating under expiring contracts, which complicates matters (and frees up McCarthy to look into other jobs, which I also think is entirely possible).”

Fowler continues, The Cowboys are not leaning in one direction as of this moment. They truly are focused on ending the season and will have open and honest talks with McCarthy next week.”

The Cowboys had won 12 games in each of McCarthy's first three seasons as the head coach. But they won only one playoff game in those three appearances, capped by a humiliating loss to the Green Bay Packers. Even missing the playoffs dramatically isn't guaranteeing a new coach in Dallas.

The Cowboys should look at other coaches before re-signing Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys are in an interesting spot with Mike McCarthy's free agency. Even if they want him back, he could decide he wants a different job and leave on his own, as Fowler mentions. So if the Chicago Bears, for instance, come calling he may want to work with Caleb Williams. So Dallas should interview some coaching free agents even if they bring back Mike McCarthy.

Bill Belichick landing at North Carolina, yes that happened, took a big fish out of the coaching free agency waters. The Cowboys did not have any official interest in the legendary Patriots coach, it would have been a great fit. But outside of Mike Vrabel, there are not many great coaching options. Interviewing them would help the Cowboys see what they have in Mike McCarthy.

If the Cowboys fall in love with Mike Vrabel or Ben Johnson, they could make a significant pivot. But considering they signed Ceedee Lamb and Dak Prescott, this core is stuck in Dallas no matter who the coach is. McCarthy may be the best option but they need to make sure by interviewing candidates this offseason.