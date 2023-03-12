Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The Las Vegas Raiders are still hunting for their new QB. Any chance of mending the fence with Derek Carr went out the window when he signed with the New Orleans Saints. Now, Vegas will need to look for a competent QB to take the reins. One name floating around as an option for the Raiders is Jimmy Garoppolo. However… a report from UStadium indicates that the team won’t be aggressively pursuing the free agent QB.

NFL Exec: “Not getting the impression the #Raiders will be aggressive after Jimmy Garoppolo when the tampering period opens tomorrow. Wouldn’t be surprised if they have interest but also wouldn’t call them likely.”

The Raiders obviously need someone competent at quarterback to help lead them to the promised land. If the last few weeks of the season was any indication, Jared Stidham is NOT that guy for them. However, their options are starting to dry up. Aaron Rodgers is either destined to be a Jet or to retire completely from football. Lamar Jackson could be available, but he’ll come at a high price.

Garoppolo seems like the most appealing option for the Raiders at QB, and it’s not just due to the money. It’s been reported that coach Josh McDaniels would love to have Jimmy G due to his familiarity of the offense. If you recall, Garoppolo played under McDaniels’ Patriots offense during his first few years.

The Raiders are trying to bounce back after an awful Year 1 with Josh McDaniels. Despite getting big leads against good teams, Las Vegas seemed incapable of keeping their leads. We’ll see if a new QB (perhaps one familiar with McDaniels’ system) will be the change they need.