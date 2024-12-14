The NFL gave Taylor Swift a huge birthday shoutout on Friday (Dec. 13) with a video of the pop star and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The video is soundtracked to “All of Me,” covered by Toby Gad and Celina Sharma, and shows clips of Swift cheering on Kelce throughout the two seasons they've been a couple. The pair began dating in the summer of 2023.

Shots from Swift arriving at Arrowhead Stadium and her excitedly clapping for Kelce all made part of the compilation video. There were also moments from Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour that made the video including when Kelce hopped on stage for the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart,” and when the couple confirmed their romance as Swift ran off stage at the concert's end to kiss Kelce.

The National Football League captioned the video: “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs saying happy bday to me,” referencing Swift's smash hit “Karma.”

Travis Kelce Reveals Plans For Taylor Swift's Birthday

Earlier this week, Kelce revealed the plans he wants to make for Swift's birthday. A source told Us Weekly that she just wants to celebrate with her closest pals.

“She loves a quaint party with her closest friends,” the source said. “Taylor is excited about turning 35. She knows she’s accomplished so much.”

A source from Page Six added that he wants to take the time to make sure that she has a great time for her birthday but has kept the plans under wraps.

“Travis has only let a few of those closest to him know what he has in store for Taylor because he doesn’t want to ruin any surprises,” the source added.

As for gifts, Kelce has got them covered.

“[He] has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite a while now,” the source continued. “[He is] not the type to leave these things to the last minute so he’s been picking up items here and there for the past several months whenever he has a chance.”

The insider added, “Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is going to make sure to take time out to celebrate both occasions with her.”

The couple spent their first Thanksgiving together in Swift's Nashville home with both of their families.