Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had a Thanksgiving full of love, food, and family.

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” a source told PEOPLE of Swift and Kelce's plans.

“Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” a source adding that Andrea and Scott Swift were also in attendance at Taylor's Nashville estate. “[Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.”

“It's the first Thanksgiving they celebrated together,” the source said, as Travis and Taylor had to spend time away from each other last year due to their schedules. Travis stayed back in Kansas City because of football and Taylor had to stay in South America as she performed during her Eras Tour.

This year, however, Travis and Taylor made it work so they could join each other for their first Thanksgiving. The following day, Friday, Nov. 29, the tight end went to play the Las Vegas Raiders where the Chiefs won 19-17.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Future

Travis has been put in the hot seat recently ever since Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement. Allen and Steinfeld posted the photo on Friday, Nov. 29, with him proposing under a flower arch overlooking the ocean. Allen captioned the photo, “[infinity symbol] 11-22-24 [infinity symbol].” Taylor “liked” the photo on Instagram and Travis commented “Congratulations” with “praise” and “clapping” emojis.

Fans responded to Travis' comment urging with to propose to Taylor soon as they repeatedly told him “Your move” and “You next.”

This is not the first time that the public has wanted Travis to propose to Taylor whom he has been dating for a little over a year. However, back in October, rumors that Travis and Kelce were engaged were shut down by his team.

“It’s not true and the recent erratic and unfounded speculation on this couple is just proving that media and overzealous fans do not know what’s going on with them and shouldn’t make wild assumptions based on zero facts,” a source told TMZ. “Two days ago, everyone had decided they were broken up. Now they’re allegedly secretly engaged? It’s whiplash-inducing.”

On bonus episodes of Travis and Jason's podcast, “New Heights,” they spoke about how when you know you're with the right person.

“I feel like [it’s] when you know someone’s life,” Travis told his brother.

“When you see someone’s day-to-day and you can understand that, and you get into a routine of being with that person or talking to that person about their daily routines consistently,” he added. “You naturally just feel the genuine connection.

Travis added that couples should have “more serious conversations about potentially what are our values, what do we believe in, what do we want our life to be individually, and with the person.”

Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, got married in 2018 and have three daughters. The couple recently announced that they are pregnant with their fourth daughter.